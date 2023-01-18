Review: Butterfinger Voodoo Doughnut Universal Orlando CityWalk

Bart Simpson famously said in old-school Butterfinger candy bar ads, “Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger.” Though we might want to adjust Bart’s grammar, that ad campaign went on for many years. The campaign did returned briefly, about six years ago, in some markets. Since Universal Orlando currently owns the theme parks rights to “The Simpsons,” a Butterfinger promotion seemed natural. The closest you will find at Universal Orlando would be the “Butterfinger” doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk. For fans of “The Simpsons,” Bart will not be found here but only inside Universal Studios Florida.

Yet, potentially Bart’s favorite doughnut, the Butterfinger doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut, costs $2.10. This chocolate cake doughnut includes vanilla frosting with Butterfinger candy crumbles on top. This doughnut’s consistency in toppings and frosting is based on the day’s preparation method. For example, sometimes guests cannot tell it is a chocolate cake doughnut until they take a bite with vanilla frosting covering the entire doughnut. However, sometimes the chocolate cake portion is easy to see.

In addition, toppings continue to be an issue for this Voodoo Doughnut location. The toppings often need to catch up to the quality of the doughnut base itself, losing moisture too quickly, thus tasting stale. With this doughnut, the toppings density needs to be more consistent. For one doughnut, it may be covered with Butterfinger candy. Yet, if you visit on another day ordering this doughnut, you may experience half the candy missing.

A common criticism of this doughnut revolves around the cake doughnut base. Some guests, including myself, express that the cake doughnut often tastes too dry. Still, the chocolate flavor works without overwhelming the rest of the components.

Despite that criticism, the vanilla frosting and Butterfinger crumbles provide a pleasant flavor combination. The Butterfinger crumbles avoid the potential texture issue of being too rough as that candy bar style can be. If you receive a properly prepared Butterfinger doughnut, the Butterfinger candy forms a frosting layer over the vanilla frosting layer. This pattern aids in creating a solid topping for this doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut.

Then again, my luck at Voodoo Doughnut with this doughnut does not fit that pattern. The Butterfinger crumbles and vanilla frosting still function nicely. However, I often receive the ones in need of more candy toppings. As they say, your mileage may vary.

For a little over $2 before applicable discounts, this makes a nice, sweet treat or a quick breakfast. Butterfinger candy bar fans should enjoy this. Bart Simpson would probably enjoy this and many other doughnuts here. I suspect he would not share with the doughnut-loving cartoon dad, Homer. Like Bart says, “Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger.”

