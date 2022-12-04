Review: Breakfast with Santa at Rainforest Café Disney Springs

Breakfast with Santa at Rainforest Café happened this weekend. We have previously reported that this event was happening and the matching one at T-Rex Café happening next weekend, December 10 and 11. One of my Orlando area theme park friends, GooToYou, attended this event. All photos of this event were provided by #GooToYou. The key aspects advertised about this event involved a buffet breakfast, some activities, and meeting Santa, of course. So how did it go?

On the first morning, this event lacked many groups attending. Initial reports indicate only six different groups book this breakfast with Santa at 9 am on Saturday, December 3rd. If you select to attend a similar event at the T-Rex Café next weekend, we cannot predict the same crowd level. However, you can always hope.

Unlike the marketing from the Rainforest Café website, guests were unable to meet Cha Cha, the Rainforest Café mascot. Yet, guests did meet Mrs. Claus along with St. Nick. Guests were able to get photos with both residents of the North Pole. For this event, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat in his photo location.

Guests could go take photos with him at their leisure. Guests were allowed to purchase framed versions of these photos for $20.

Participants of “Breakfast with Santa at Rainforest Café” received their food family style. This contrasts with marketing indicating buffet style. Yet, GooToYou did not seem to mind that. He commented that “Family style wasn’t bad, but it was a lot of food brought to the table.” The menu offered matches the expected breakfast items for this event. No “build your own omelet” station but most other breakfast items advertised were available.

GooToYou stated that “The food was decent, but nothing special.” However, a character breakfast buffet costing around $35 with other activities counts as not too bad. Also, since Rainforest Café does not specialize in complicated gourmet food, large portions make a good option. #GooToYou did say that the experience overall “was a lot of fun.” Below are some more photos of the food served.

GooToYou, like other guests, received a goodie bag for being there. This Santa-themed goodie bag contained a few toys and discount coupons. For example, his goodie bag had a fun Rainforest Café branded paddle ball, “but it was mostly full of candy, and little toys.”

If you are looking for a breakfast buffet to start your day, the one at T-Rex Café could be for you. The clear weakness of this event related to having to start your day at Disney Springs at 9 am. If you plan to do some shopping or take a day off from the theme parks, this makes a good option. However, this breakfast option will not help many people looking to spend the entire day in the parks. As always, eat like you mean it!