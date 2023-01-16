Review: Banana Bread Chocolate Chip Cookie on Second Anniversary of Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs

This year opened with good news for fans of the Banana Bread Chocolate Chip Cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse. This limited-time then extended limited-time option earned status as part of the everyday menu at Gideon’s Bakehouse. Since this cookie is part of the everyday menu, it deserved a full review.

Of course, a great day to review this cookie would be the second anniversary of Gideon’s Bakehouse opening at Disney Springs. In honor of that Gideon’s Bakehouse designed a special anniversary snack cake. The Cookie Butter Buttercream Snack Cake appears on the menu for Jan. 16th only in honor of the anniversary. These scrumptious snack cakes are comically oversized. For the record, this anniversary cake tasted great.

Any Disney Springs visitor wanting a Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie knows how daunting the queue can be there. Based on demand, this store often utilizes a virtual queue. On busy weekends, the virtual queue wait reaches five hours. Guests with vehicles should consider visiting the East End Market location for shorter queues.

Gideon’s Bakehouse claims that this cookie is “so good it had to become a permanent offering!” This creation begins with a vanilla bean cookie blended with some bananas. To create the banana bread taste, a mix of semisweet and dark chocolate, candied walnuts, and finely crushed banana chips perform that trick. Gideon’s Bakehouse claims this recipe took twenty years to create.

In simple terms, if you like sweet banana bread, then this cookie deserves a try. If banana bread lacks appeal to you, then try one of the other options like the “Pistachio Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie.” As you might expect, you will find far more chocolate in this banana bread creation. However, the flavor quality will be high.

This cookie avoids any potential dryness issue that you might experience with actual banana bread sometimes. Like most cookies here, this comes covered in chips. In this case, walnuts on top enhance the distinctive covering of the cookie.

One can easily see how this cookie made the cut to be a permanent part of the menu now. All the flavors merge nicely, creating as close as you can a banana bread taste in a cookie.

Happy second anniversary to Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs. As always, eat like you mean it!