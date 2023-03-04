Review: Banana and Nutella Toothsome French Toast







Are you a brunch person? Do you wish you could order from the brunch menu all day long? Well, the brunch menu can be purchased all day at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen. The brunch menu contains waffles, crepes, quiche, and French toast. The Toothsome Banana and Nutella French Toast is one of the brunch menu’s most flavor-filled and budget-friendly options.

The Banana and Nutella French Toast costs $12.95. Challah bread forms the toast portion. Banana mascarpone filling, Nutella®, and brûléed banana pieces added to the bread create an impressive-looking menu item. Some chocolate whipped cream tops this entrée also. Like most of the French toast items here, this comes with Lyonnaise potatoes. This brunch item easily qualifies as a shareable entrée.

Potatoes

Starting with the worst part of this review, the potatoes lacked seasoning and arrived at the table undercooked. When I ordered other French toast entrees here, I enjoyed the potatoes. Thus, these lead to dining disappointment.

However, you do not order this entrée for the potatoes. You want the sweet goodness of French toast. Anyone requesting for that reason will not be disappointed. This combination of challah bread and decadent sugary goodness works well together for your taste buds, if not as well for your diet.

Toothsome French Toast

Challah bread at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen tends to bring solid quality. The bread arrived at my table warm and soft enough, with a slight taste of cinnamon. The banana slices are prepared well with just the right amount of caramelization. The flavor of the bananas could have been better, but it did not take away from the entrée.

Nutella fans will love this combination. The Nutella matches the challah bread surprisingly well. The added chocolate whipped topping enhanced both the bread and Nutella. This will meet that desire if you are looking for comfort food in a sugary form.

Guests ordering this should ask for plenty of napkins and maybe even some wet wipes if you are a messy diner. I suggest sharing this rather than eating it yourself to avoid a sugar rush.

This entrée, like the Berries and Crème Waffles here, makes a cost-effective table service dining option, especially if you share it. As always, eat like you mean it!