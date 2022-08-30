Revenge of the Mummy Opened For Technical Rehearsals at Universal Orlando

By
Kambrea Pratt
It is being reported the Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando is open for “technical rehearsals.” This basically means a soft opening where guests will be allowed to ride the attraction but it might be intermittent for when it is open. Also it’s important to note that not all elements may be open and there is no Express Pass access.

 

The long saga behind the reopening has been going on for months. It’s been up and down with fans over when it would reopen and we have a time line of that HERE. While it isn’t fully open yet, this at least gives guests a chance to ride the attraction. But again, it is “technical rehearsal” so nothing is guaranteed. It could shut down and reopen at any time.

Hopefully it will finally be fully reopened soon!

What do you think? Comment and let us now!

Sources: Jon S. and Twitter


