Revenge of the Mummy Opened For Technical Rehearsals at Universal Orlando

It is being reported the Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando is open for “technical rehearsals.” This basically means a soft opening where guests will be allowed to ride the attraction but it might be intermittent for when it is open. Also it’s important to note that not all elements may be open and there is no Express Pass access.

🚨 REVENGE OF THE MUMMY IS OPEN FOR TECHNICAL REHEARSALS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZXikrWJAfk — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) August 30, 2022

BREAKING: Revenge of the Mummy has reopened to guests in a technical rehearsal after a refurbishment lasting more than seven months! pic.twitter.com/2qBTXuvJXh — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) August 30, 2022

Here’s what guests can expect from the newly reopened Revenge of the Mummy: ⚰️ Enhanced visuals

🪲 Refreshed effects

☕️ The one and only Brendan Fraser – sans one cup of coffee pic.twitter.com/pf8LBinXnd — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) August 30, 2022

Feels good to be back riding Revenge of the Mummy. No major changes as reported during TM previews but a lot of TLC to track and effects. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/cBaZCOrrdK — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) August 30, 2022

First time back in the Revenge of the Mummy queue since January! pic.twitter.com/8K4i8qkabH — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) August 30, 2022

The long saga behind the reopening has been going on for months. It’s been up and down with fans over when it would reopen and we have a time line of that HERE. While it isn’t fully open yet, this at least gives guests a chance to ride the attraction. But again, it is “technical rehearsal” so nothing is guaranteed. It could shut down and reopen at any time.

Hopefully it will finally be fully reopened soon!

