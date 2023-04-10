Return of the Jedi Darth Vader and C-3PO Figures Coming From Hot Toys







Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary is here, and with it, we’re seeing a massive resurgence in merchandise focused on the final episode of the Original Trilogy. The latest collectibles include a Deluxe Version of RotJ’s Darth Vader and C-3PO from Hot Toys!

The premium 1:6 scale figures come with features and accessories specific to their appearances in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. These extras include Salacious Crumb and a damaged eye socket for C-3PO.

Darth Vader, meanwhile, gets two alternate head sculpts. One of these is Sebastian Shaw’s Anakin Skywalker. Sadly, it’s based on the revised version of the movie, which removes his eyebrows. The other is translucent and is lit by a new LED feature, capturing Vader’s sacrifice at the end of Return of the Jedi.

The release dates for the two are different. Sideshow is listing April thru September 2024 for Golden Rod, while the Dark Lord of the Sith won’t arrive until sometime between July and December 2024.

One (1) translucent black colored helmeted head (power operated) ***

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt with sculpted scars and separate rolling eyeballs

– One (1) newly crafted helmet with detachable outer helmet

– Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 35 cm tall

– Twelve (12) pieces of newly crafted interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of relax hands

– One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding belt boxes

– One (1) pair of Force-using right hand

– Two (2) pieces of gesture hands

– One (1) right hand without palm

– One (1) left fist

– Special package design with Star Wars: Return Of The JediTM 40th Anniversary logo

Costume:

– One (1) Darth Vader armor and suit

– One (1) black cape

– One (1) newly crafted chest panel with LED light-up function (red light, power operated)

– One (1) system function belt with LED light-up function (white light, power operated)

– One (1) pair of calf armors

– One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

– One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (red light, power operated)

– One (1) lightsaber hilt

– One (1) red-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

– Specially designed staircase diorama base***

– LED-lighted circular figure base (power operated) with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

– Two (2) figure base arms (attachable to circular figure base)***

– One (1) lightning effect accessory***

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version

C-3PO is scant on accessories, but what more does the protocol droid really need to come with?

One (1) mechanical head with LED light-up function (yellow light, battery operated)

– One (1) interchangeable faceplate with damaged right eye

– Beautiful recreation of gold chrome plated armors, silver right leg, and the skillfully applied weathering effects

– Approximately 29cm tall

– Body with over 26 points of articulations

– Highly detailed mechanical body design

– New highly detailed torso design with real-like wires

– Contains diecast material

– Six (6) pieces of mechanical interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– Four (4) gesture hands

– Special package design with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary logo

Accessories:

– One (1) Salacious Crumb

– One (1) cushion

– One (1) Jabba’s palace themed graphic card

– Specially designed themed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

