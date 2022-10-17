Retro Jumbo Yavin Luke Is A Disney Store and Parks Exclusive?

After decades of waiting, we’re finally getting a retro-styled Luke Skywalker figure based on the medal ceremony at the end of A New Hope. Clad in his yellow jacket and sporting a golden medal for blowing up the Death Star (and killing lots of Imperials just tryin’ to do their jobs), this Luke toy was, surprisingly, not part of the toy line which launched in 1978.

If you were looking to score a classic Kenner version of Jumbo Luke that never saw production, you might be out of luck unless you go to a Disney park or Disney Store or are part of Gentle Giant’s Premier Guild. A Premier Guild membership will run you $150 a year. The perks include your choice of a free statue, Mini Bust, or Jumbo figure. Also thrown in are some coupons and the chance to be the first to pre-order any exclusive item. Not entirely a bad deal if you collect lots of Star Wars statues.

However, throwing down $150 just to buy an $80 niche action figure feels a bit wrong. I agree it’s cool to see that Kenner style getting new life, but Star Wars under the Disney umbrella has soured my desire to collect the merchandise. It would cost you around $150 (not including parking/gas) to go to one of the parks to buy Yavin Luke. There aren’t nearly as many Disney Stores around as there used to be, so that option may be out for many people.

Hail the conquering hero! Luke Skywalker receives his medal for bravery in this all-new 12-inch Star Wars Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant LTD! Wearing his stylin’ yellow jacket and featuring a removable medal accessory, as well as a blaster and lightsaber, this 12-inch figure comes packaged on a retro-style backing card in a resealable clamshell blister case.

Would you throw down over $100 just to claim this figure? Let us know below.

[Source: Gentle Giant]