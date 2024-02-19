Respawn’s Next ‘Star Wars’ Game Is Mandalorian-Focused?







Respawn may have gotten the short end of the stick when EA cut Titanfall 2 off at the knees, but the studio has produced some of the best Star Wars games in years. Now, the developer may finally give us the bounty-hunting experience we’ve all been waiting for!

Insider Gaming claims to have the exclusive scoop on Respawn’s next Star Wars title. After the great Fallen Order and the mediocre Jedi Survivor, the focus will allegedly be shifted onto the Mandalorians.

One of the standout games of the Prequel era of Star Wars games was Bounty Hunter, which starred Jango Fett. Could this be the long-awaited sequel? It sounds like it.

The unnamed sources that fed Insider Gaming the news said that the next game will take place during the Galactic Empire’s peak, and the player will be in the role of a Mando bounty hunter.

Mohammad Alavi, the studio’s creative director, hinted that an upcoming title would focus on “style” and “mobility,” hallmarks of Mandalorians and those who wear the armor.

Remember when Prey 2 was going to be like this? What a missed opportunity!

Mandos are usually fully strapped with all manner of gadgets and weaponry, which could make gameplay endlessly fun … if done right. Those who have played Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends know how rewarding Respawn’s games are regarding map traversal.

This isn’t the only title that could deliver a fun Star Wars experience that isn’t overloaded with Jedi and the Force. Ubisoft’s Star Wars: Outlaws is supposedly due out later this year.

We’ll play a scoundrel during the events between Empire and Return of the Jedi. It could be fun … but Ubisoft does have a bad reputation for relying too much on templates from older games and putting a new skin on them.

What do you think of a Mandalorian-centric game from Respawn? Let us know!

[Source: Insider Gaming]