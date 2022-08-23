Rescue Rangers Chip ‘N’ Dale ‘N’ Zipper Figures Coming Soon!

There’s no case too big, no case too small. When you need help, just call… Beast Kingdom. Not to solve any crimes, of course. However, you should reach out to the collectibles company if you want to get your hands on this upcoming Dynamic 8ction Heroes release that includes Chip and Dale as they appeared in the Disney Afternoon show Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers.

You get the Rescue Rangers versions of the duo, and Zipper is included, too! Unfortunately, Zipper is a static figure with no articulation. To think, that little guy bred Gadget Hackwrench like a prize-winning horse. Disney has weird storytelling priorities. The 3.8″ tall super sleuths are priced at $79.99 for the pair. Beast Kingdom expects this set to ship out around September 2023.

Our lovable pair are back in ‘Dynamic 8ction Hero’ DAH form with the release of Beast Kingdom’s DAH-057 Rescue Rangers Chip n’ Dale! Based on the original animated series, both characters wear their original attire made of real fabric, including Chip, who wears his ‘Indiana Jones’ inspired Fedora hat and jacket as well as Dale, who is sporting his red Hawaiian shirt! A variety of replaceable hands, face sculpts and accessories such as the signature magnifying glass and shovel tops off the set!

The Rescue Rangers set comes with the following:

DAH design, with around 10 points of articulation

Two (2) Chip face sculpts (Normal, smiling)

Two (2) Dale face sculpts (Normal, smiling)

Four (5) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, open, holding wand, gripping, relaxed)

Accessories: Binoculars, shovel, magnifying glass

Exclusive Chip Fedora hat

Clothing made of real fabric, (Zipper immovable)

What do you think of these new figures? Does it make up for the weirdness that was the Disney+ Rescue Rangers movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]