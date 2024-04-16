Remastered1970 “Let It Be” Beatles Documentary Is Coming To Disney+







Disney has announced that a remastered version of the Michael Lindsay-Hogg 1970’s documentary on the Beatles called “Let It Be” will be coming to Disney+ on May 8th.

The docuseries takes fans behind the scenes of the Beatles recording their final album in 1969 before they broke up.

Disney made the announcement via social media today.

See The Beatles in the 1970 film, Let it Be, fully restored for the first time, streaming May 8 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tI6MGWCN6d — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 16, 2024

This special will be similar to ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and will feature original footage remastered by Park Road Post Production, a company owned by Peter Jackson. In fact, this documentary inspired Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ project.

Apparently, Linday-Hogg, the original director, has helped Jackson craft this series for Disney+. Jackson said, “The two projects support and enhance each other. ‘Let It Be’ is the climax of ‘Get Back,’ while ‘Get Back’ provides a vital missing context for ‘Let It Be.’ Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back and it’s only right that his original movie has the last word…looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s ‘Let It Be’ documentary has long been forgotten. It was released for video in 1980, but except for rare or bootleg copies that pop up here and there, it hasn’t been seen on DVD, digital, or streaming. It is fantastic that it is being brought back for audiences over 54 years later. Beatles fans can watch on Disney+ starting on May 8, 2024. ‘The Beatles: Get Back‘ is currently available for subscribers on Disney+. What do you think? Comment and let us know!