Search
HomeDisney+Remastered1970 "Let It Be" Beatles Documentary Is Coming To Disney+

Remastered1970 “Let It Be” Beatles Documentary Is Coming To Disney+

Disney+

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney has announced that a remastered version of the Michael Lindsay-Hogg 1970’s documentary on the Beatles called “Let It Be” will be coming to Disney+ on May 8th. 

The docuseries takes fans behind the scenes of the Beatles recording their final album in 1969 before they broke up.

Disney made the announcement via social media today.

 

This special will be similar to ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and will feature original footage remastered by Park Road Post Production, a company owned by Peter Jackson. In fact, this documentary inspired Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ project.

Apparently, Linday-Hogg, the original director, has helped Jackson craft this series for Disney+. Jackson said, “The two projects support and enhance each other. ‘Let It Be’ is the climax of ‘Get Back,’ while ‘Get Back’ provides a vital missing context for ‘Let It Be.’ Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back and it’s only right that his original movie has the last word…looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.

Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s ‘Let It Be’ documentary has long been forgotten. It was released for video in 1980, but except for rare or bootleg copies that pop up here and there, it hasn’t been seen on DVD, digital, or streaming. It is fantastic that it is being brought back for audiences over 54 years later. 

Beatles fans can watch on Disney+ starting on May 8, 2024. ‘The Beatles: Get Back‘ is currently available for subscribers on Disney+.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Star Wars

‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ Backlash Gets Response From Ubisoft

Yesterday, we saw that Ubisoft was locking a mission related to Jabba the Hutt...
Disney News

Verizon To Give Six Months of Free Disney’s Streaming Bundle For Some Customers While Disney Gains Subscribers Before Fiscal Year End

Disney has made yet another deal with Verizon to give their Disney bundle to...
Disney Fashion

Disney Lollipop Starbucks Tumbler, Spirit Jersey, Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ears Now Available

Disney has a new lollipop-themed line of park merchandise that features a Starbucks Tumbler,...
Universal Orlando

Guest Climbs ‘Skull Island: Reign Of Kong’ At Universal Orlando

Whenever you visit one of the major theme park resorts in Florida you often...

More like this

Star Wars

‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ Backlash Gets Response From Ubisoft

Yesterday, we saw that Ubisoft was locking a mission related to Jabba the Hutt...
Disney News

Verizon To Give Six Months of Free Disney’s Streaming Bundle For Some Customers While Disney Gains Subscribers Before Fiscal Year End

Disney has made yet another deal with Verizon to give their Disney bundle to...
Disney Fashion

Disney Lollipop Starbucks Tumbler, Spirit Jersey, Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ears Now Available

Disney has a new lollipop-themed line of park merchandise that features a Starbucks Tumbler,...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC