Remains of a Missing Woman Found Near Walt Disney World







In 2012, Sandra Lemire went missing after a date. She vanished in her grandmother’s 2004 Ford Freestar while on her way to Kissimmee. Thanks to the hard work of a dedicated diving team, Lemire’s fate has been discovered.

The news is bittersweet, but Lemire’s family now have some answers. KATU 2 (via WKRC) is reporting that the remains of the woman who went missing 12 years ago have been found.

Sunshine State Sonar made the find after 18 months of searching several lakes and ponds in and around the Kissimmee area. The discovery was made at a retention pond not far from Walt Disney World.

The renewed search for Sandra Lemire started on July 2, 2022. Thanks to new information provided by the Orlando Police, Sunshine State Sonar was able to narrow the search. This led them to an I4 exit to Walt Disney World.

They discovered a license place that matched the minivan Lemire was driving when she disappeared on May 08, 2012. Eventually, a collaborative effort was able to pull the vehicle from the retention pond.

The red Ford Freestar appears to have suffered severe damage to the hood and driver’s side wheel. The windshield was smashed and the driver’s window appeared to be either broken or rolled down.

“We located her vehicle submerged in a retention pond on the side of I4 near the Disney World exit in Kissimmee Florida. Sandra’s remains and personal belongings were recovered today, December 31, 2023.“

Further along in the post, Sunshine State Sonar details what they found:

“At approximately 1:30 PM on December 30, 2023, we got a hit on sonar in a small retention pond at the Disney World exit on I4. We located what appeared to be a minivan submerged in 14 feet of water. Our team quickly suited up and dove on the vehicle to make the license plate confirmation.“

[Source: KATU 2]

[Source: Sunshine State Sonar]