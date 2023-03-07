Release Date Announced For Jeremy Renner’s ‘Rennervations’ Disney+ Show







Jeremy Renner has been in the news quite a bit. On January 1, 2023 he was in an accident involving a Sno-Cat where he suffered injury to his chest and legs. Thankfully he has pulled through. Now we finally have an April 12 release date for his upcoming ‘Rennervations’ show on Disney+.

The Hawkeye actor said the show was something he cared deeply about and it was a “driving force” in his recovery.

What is ‘Rennervations’?

In this show Renner “teams with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and reimagine them as “mind-blowing creations” that serve kids in communities around the world.”

Renner, along with his best friend (and business partner Rory Millikin) take vehicles such as a tour bus and turn it into a mobile music studio or a delivery bus that becomes a mobile water treatment facility.

“Rennervations,” is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.”

Here is the trailer:

There are four locations feature in the show including Renner’s hometown of Reno, Chicago, Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and Rajasthan in India. At each location the team works with a local organizations to determine how to serve a need in their area. Organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas.

Of course Mr. Renner does not do this all alone, he as a team of skilled craftspeople. Bob “Bender” Park is the lead fabricator, Corey Wardleigh is the lead mechanic, and a build crew that includes Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self,Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha.

Jeremy Renner has been known as someone who tries to help others. The show was a way for him to do more:

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need, But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.”

You can watch ‘Rennervations’ on Disney+ starting on April 12, 2023.

