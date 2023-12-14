Reimagined Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Coming in Summer 2024







Disney Vacation Club has offered new details and updated renderings for reimagined Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. The reimagined cabins will become the newest Disney Vacation Club resort at Walt Disney World when they debut in Summer 2024.

The one-bedroom cabins will sleep up to 6, and some can accommodate dogs. Décor inside includes plenty of loving nods to the history of Fort Wilderness, featuring a host of outdoor nature sports activities and vintage 1970s-era Disney resort artwork. Chip ‘n Dale make their presence known, as well as Mickey, Pluto, and others.

The living areas will feature a dining nook and a fully equipped kitchen—including a refrigerator, dishwasher, convection/microwave oven and 2 countertop burners.

The bathroom will feature a vanity area outside the entrance to the bathroom, and another inside, along with a shower (and toilet). This is perfect for guests to double up on their morning park-prepping productivity.

A seating/sleeping area is located opposite the kitchen, and includes a 65-inch TV and a comfortable sofa. The sofa folds down from the wall to reveal a queen-size bed.

A separate bedroom includes a queen-size bed, twin-size bunk beds, 55-inch TV, closet and nightstand.

Floor-to-ceiling windows open up to a personal patio deck, which includes a charcoal grill (for those ambitious guests who want to actually cook during their Disney vacation!).

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are expected to begin opening in Summer 2024, and continue to open in waves over the remainder of the year.

If you are interested in these cabins, you’ll need to join Disney Vacation Club. However, Fort Wilderness offers many other accommodations for non-DVC guests. And if you are looking for that nature-based feel, combined with the amenity structure of a traditional hotel, check out Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

