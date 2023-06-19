Reedy Creek’s Firefighters Have To Negotiate Salaries Again?!







A month ago, Reedy Creek’s firefighters successfully negotiated new contracts with the DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board. The agreement, finalized by the firefighters’ union, would see the first responders receive increases and additional staff. Sadly, we’re learning that things are back at square one.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the contract was never finalized during a board of supervisors meeting. It may be possible that the CFTOD was reviewing the contract that Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters (Local 2117) put forward, but the reason for this stall is unclear.

A spokesperson for the board, Alexei Woltornist, failed to explain why the contract was being renegotiated but did say, “Administrator [Glenton] Gilzean is actively working with the fire department to finalize a deal that offers a competitive compensation package and gives firefighters the resources they need to protect the public.”

This unexpected hiccup comes after Jon Shirey, the firefighters’ union leader, spoke fondly of the changes he saw after Govenor Ron DeSantis uprooted the once-self-regulating Reedy Creek. In his own words, Shirey stated, “Almost overnight, a change occurred that we have never experienced — transparency, open dialogue, the ability to sit down and have our issues heard and felt listened to.”

Part of the issue may be that the original board member (John Classe), who worked with the union on the contract, was replaced. Classe switched to an advisor role in May (with a $355,000 salary), and Glenton Gilzean took his place.

It may all be a numbers game now. The original contract would have seen the following pay and staff increases:

Firefighter pay was to be raised to $65K/year.

EMS pay was to be raised to $54K/year.

25 additional firefighters.

12 additional EMS paramedics.

Four additional ambulances.

One additional ladder truck.

Considering the large area the outfit has to cover, it’s not a lot to ask. Hopefully, the first responders will come out on top, but if they don’t, DeSantis and his buddies will surely get dragged over the coals for it.

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]

[Source: Florida Politics]