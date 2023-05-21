Reedy Creek Firefighters Finally Get a New Contract, Raises and More Help







After years of working under an expired contract, the Reedy Creek Fire Department has agreed to a new contract offering higher pay and more help. This comes after years of the Reedy Creek Fire Union asking for more help, working equipment, and better pay.

Under the new contract, pay for firefighters would increase to $65k, and EMS would increase from $14k to $54k. Twenty-five additional firefighters and 12 more EMS paramedics will also be hired in the next six months, with even more coming in the next two-three years. The Fire Department will also get four extra ambulances and a ladder truck.

This comes after years of asking for help and equipment from the Disney-run Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is why they were present when DeSantis removed the old board and appointed a new one.

According to WESH, the union voted to accept the new contract. Union president Jon Shirey said, “Up until January of this year, we had gotten zero momentum in moving this thing any closer to being signed. There’s a huge level of relief. We have a level of open communication dialogue that we’ve never experienced before here.”

No matter how you feel about Governor DeSantis or Disney, the fact that the central fire and rescue unit for Walt Disney World has been knowingly understaffed and underequipped should have been a concern. When we visit the theme park area, we can be more assured that emergency personnel has what they need to rescue or save those in danger. Emergency workers don’t have to arrive to help in SUVs.

The contract will go to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board for final approval.

Source: WESH