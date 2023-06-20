Reedy Creek Firefighters Deal Allegedly Stalled Due To Other Florida Public Officials Complaining







Previously we reported that the exciting new deal for Reedy Creek first responders and firefighters was being renegotiated. Now it seems that the contract is being stalled due to other public officials complaining to the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s new administrator Glen Gilzean, according to Florida Politics.

Under the initial deal that the firefighters union voted to agree to, first responders would get much-needed equipment, better pay, and more help. Their last contract expired four years ago with the Disney-run Reedy Creek Improvement District, and they were just now getting a new contract.

Union President Jon Shirey blames the renegotiations on members who leaked the new proposed contract to the media. This has caused “public officials” to complain about the new deal to Gilzean. The new District administrator was allegedly facing a glut of calls from other government officials over the contract.

Florida Politics got a copy of a message that Shirey had sent to union members that indicated other public officials demanded Gilzean not sign the contract because they would have to raise their taxes to pay their first responders more to stay competitive.

“This contract got into the hands of city and county leaders across Florida. Glen had been receiving calls left and right yelling at him that he couldn’t sign this agreement and how it was going to screw all of the taxpayers in those areas bc they would have to raise taxes just to be able to recruit and stay even somewhat competitive with the new market.”

If true, other city and county officials demanded that the Reedy Creek first responders not get the new pay scale, vehicles, etc., because they don’t want to have to pay their first responders more.

Due to the alleged backlash of other public officials not wanting to pay their firefighters more, Shirey encouraged union members not to disclose any further agreements to the media or anyone else.

“If/when we come to some new agreement, don’t share it with your family, your friends, members of other departments, and definitely not randomly out on social media. DO NOT SHARE IT WITH ANYONE!!!!”

Under the proposed new contract, Reedy Creek Firefighters would increase their pay by $10k from $55k-$65k base. This would come after years of not having a contract at all. The department has been understaffed for years, with competitive wages being a reported factor.

If this is true, it’s concerning that other cities, in order not to have to pay their staff more, are harassing another district over their attempt to be more competitive. They were likely okay with the status quo when the Reedy Creek District was not “competitive.” Now that it could cost them first responders, they want to dictate contract terms?

Either way, the original offer is off the table, and negotiations are restarting. According to Shirey’s message to union members, a new offer will likely not happen until July at the earliest.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Source: Florida Politics