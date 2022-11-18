The upper area of Universal Orlando CityWalk offers several restaurants and some entertainment options. As we wait for the opening of Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a highly themed escape room in that area, Universal Orlando announced the Green and Red Coconut Club opening on November 18th, 2022. The clues for this seasonal bar have been obvious for some time. During Halloween Horror Nights, we saw the opening of the “Dead Coconut Club” on select nights. The expected pattern would be for another themed bar to take over this spot. Universal Orlando literally left a sign for all to see.

As Universal Orlando states, “Starting today (November 18th), guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season can enjoy the limited-time The Green and Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk.” This concept follows the pattern of things that Universal Orlando does so well. This location appears to be following the pattern of the Tribute Store with a new theme for each new season. The effort of the Universal Orlando Team Members to do this should be understated.

Universal Orlando said that this, “…imaginative seasonal transformation of the existing Red Coconut Club, The Green and Red Coconut Club offers immersive retro holiday décor and themes in every corner of the venue, including a cozy family living room complete with a traditional fireplace full of presents and rustic décor, a special area with tons of holiday figurines, and more.” Following the pattern of the Dead Coconut Club, guests should expect live entertainment periodically. We might receive a few character appearances by Earl and others. Of course, a brand-new selection of holiday-inspired cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase.

The Green and Red Coconut Club will be open on select evenings through January 1, 2023. Though we do not have official hours of operation, as of the time of writing, we expect it to open at 5pmm on those select evenings. Guests can check The Official Universal Orlando Resort App for hours of operation. For more information about Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/holidays.