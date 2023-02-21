Recreate Daredevil’s ‘She-Hulk’ Walk-Of-Shame With Hot Toys!







Remember when Daredevil was the best thing about the MCU outside the theatres? Then Charlie Cox was forced to do the walk of shame for a few cheap laughs on the painfully unfunny Disney+ She-Hulk series… The only good thing to come out of that debacle is that we saw Daredevil sporting his classic yellow costume.

If you can look past how poorly Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was treated or want the Man Without Fear in his original colors, you should check out the newest Hot Toys figure. In true Hot Toys fashion, the 1:6 scale figure is loaded with detail, which should appease any fan of Cox. If you like your Cox to be 12″ tall, then this is the toy for you/

The SHulk Daredevil collectible can be pre-ordered through Sideshow Collectibles. The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is priced at $270 and should arrive between April and September next year.

From what I can tell, this figure is mostly the same as the previously released Netflix version of Daredevil. The only differences are the face sculpt and coloring of the character’s armor. The She-Hulk version also comes with an interchangeable unmasked Matt Murdock head.

One (1) newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt

– One (1) Daredevil cowled head

– Screen-accurate facial expression and skin textures

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relax hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding Billy Club

– Two (2) pairs of gesture hands

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) newly tailored dark yellow, burgundy, greyish silver Daredevil suit with weathering effects

– One (1) thigh holster for Billy Club

– One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

– One (1) pair of Billy Clubs

– One (1) Billy Club in extended mode

– One (1) Billy Club in nunchaku mode

Accessories:

– One (1) pair of sunglasses (detachable)

– Themed figure base with character name

If you’re looking for more odd one-off MCU figures, check out the Christmas Special version of Mantis.

[Source: Hot Toys]