Rebel Wilson Engaged at Disneyland







Rebel Wilson is engaged! The funny lady got engaged on Sunday, February 19th at Disneyland Park to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. The two have been openly dating since announcing their coupling on Instagram in June of 2022.

At the time Rebel Wilson stated on her Instagram account, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

The two have been inseparable ever since posting pictures of their life together on Instagram. Rebel Wilson lovingly also posts pictures of her new baby girl, Royce Lillian, who was delivered via surrogate in November.

Ramona and Rebel have been seen in Disneyland in the past couple days by fans. Rebel Wilson posted the news of their engagement on Instagram saying, “We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Recently, on the Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel Wilson said she went to Bob Iger himself to glean permission to pop the question to her then girlfriend, Ramona.

She added, “He’s the big, big boss and I thought, well, if he says yes then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland. I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and … I had a violinist playing, like, Disney classics and … it was really romantic. I did go to the big boss to get permission.”

We wish the utmost happiness to Rebel and Ramona during this special time in their lives. Nothing is more magical than a proposal at the Happiest Place on Earth, the Disneyland Resort.

Source: Wonderwall