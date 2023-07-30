Ready For Howl-O-Scream Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?







Are you a spooky season fan? Do you know about Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers a well-respected spooky after-hours event?

While another Florida spooky season event dominates the interest of most people, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay holds an event to be considered. Orlando vacationers may have heard about Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando. Nonetheless, that spooky event functions in its infancy compared to the Howl-O-Scream event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Howl-O-Scream works like a separately ticketed after-hours event. As a result, regular park admission does not entitle guests to entry. The Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream runs from September 8 through October 31.

As stated on its website, Howl-O-Scream involves horror-filled haunted houses back with a vengeance. Some new and returning favorite houses await your guest’s arrival. However, this event contains more than just a few houses. There are very few places to hide from the scares. Howl-O-Scream includes frightful scare zones, roaming hoards, and some of Florida’s wildest rides at night.

Recently (July 25), to help promote this spooky event, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay held a Scary and Merry event. At this event, guests could walk through a lights-on version of The Residence: Home for the Holidays haunted house, which returns this year for Howl-O-Scream 2023.

The Residence: Home for the Holidays

The Residence: Home for the Holidays haunted house consists of various set pieces, rooms, and hallways themed to the holiday season gone horribly wrong. Guests enter a house where it appears the holiday elves arrived to do more than help Santa leave presents.

Guests walking through this house will view various settings ranging from a front porch, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry area to other indoor and outdoor locations at a standard home. The holiday décor within this house creates an interesting contrast with some merry and then some major scary. This house, along with other Howl-O-Scream houses, has plenty of stuff hanging in your face as you go through the house.

Howl-O-Scream Houses for 2023

At the time of writing, three of the five houses for this year’s event have been announced. In addition to The Residence: Hone for the Holidays, two other houses have been officially announced for this year. They are:

D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear

Howl-O-Scream says this about the house, “Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you’ve ever seen. D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold!”

Stranglewood Estate

This house returns in 2023. In this house, Ms. Stranglewood is back for more haunts. She has something sinister waiting behind every corner. Once Stranglewood Estate was a lively home filled with laughter and lavish parties. It is now filled with darkness and the spirit of evil.

Please consult the Howl-O-Scream website for more information about Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens.