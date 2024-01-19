Ravensburger Announces Disney Lorcana Challenge and New Starter Sets For 2024







Ravensburger has announced that there will be four new Disney Lorcana starter decks in 2024, as well as a new competitive circuit. They also announced a Disney Lorcana World Championship for 2025.

Upcoming Sets

Currently, we know that the new “Into the Inklands” set will be coming out next month on February 23, 2024. Now we know that there will be three other sets released in 2024 on May 17, August 9 and November 15.

On August 9, a new box set called “Disney Lorcana Gateway” will be released. This is supposed to help players build their own decks with “two decks waiting to be created inside each box.” The cost of this set will be $24.99.

Competitive Play

Ravensburger is working with local gaming stores to offer play events starting in April. These events will allow winners to get special playmats or earn the special Stitch or Rock Star event promo card.

In May 2024, a new competitive circuit called the Disney Lorcana Challenge will begin. They will start out as regional events to act as qualifiers for North American and European Championships. The first Championship is set for 2025.

If you have been playing or want to start playing, now might be a good time to get in and try for the competitive circuit! Or if you want new cards to add to your personal decks, this year is set to bring you options each quarter.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Polygon