Rating Holiday Food At Disneyland Resort

On November 12, I not only got to the opportunity to visit Disneyland Resort for the first time as an early birthday celebration with my sister, but we also came just in time for Disney Festival of Holidays and had the chance to taste and rate some of this year’s holiday food and beverages at both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park.

Here’s what we tried:

Bananas Foster Funnel Cake Fries

We started our day at Disney California Adventure and went over to Award Wieners in Hollywood Land to split the Bananas Foster Funnel Cake Fries for a late breakfast. This sweet holiday treat is “topped with Cinnamon-Banana Sugar, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Topping and Fried Bananas.”

We would have given this an easy 10/10 if it wasn’t for the fried banana – would have preferred if it was a real one rather than a dried, fried one.

Otherwise, amazing. My sister and I love bananas foster desserts, so we figured we would not be disappointed. For all of you Disney foodies with a sweet tooth, this is the perfect snack for you! While not overbearingly sweet, it will be sure to satisfying your craving.

Rating: 9.5/10

Esquites Carnitas Mac & Cheese

Next, we tried the Esquites Carnitas Mac & Cheese at the Merry Mashups booth across from Pixar Pier which includes “Carnitas, Salsa Macha, Spiced Puffed Rice, Freeze-dried Corn and Chopped Cilantro.”

We are big fans of mac & cheese and Mexican food so we couldn’t skip this! It’s tasty. No complaints besides it being on the spicy side. Definitely grab a water with this!

Rating: 8/10

Chicken Tikka Masala

Then, we had the Chicken Tikka Masala at the Favorite Things stand, featuring “Cardamom Basmati Rice, Lemon Raita, Cilantro and Garlic Naan Crumble.”

Savory and delicious, though could use a little more sauce. Overall, can’t go wrong with this dish.

Rating: 8.5/10

Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte (Non-alcoholic)

Everyone going to Disney California Adventure during this holiday season MUST try the Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte (Non-alcoholic) which is also located at the Favorite Things stand. This drink is “Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.® Mexico Origin Blend Coffee, Demerara Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Bean and Almond Milk, garnished with Churro Syrup, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Toffee Crumbles.”

Of course, my sister was set on getting this being the coffee addict that she is. I, however, HATE coffee, yet for some reason was still curious enough to taste this.

Considering this factor, you best believe I mean it when I say that this churro cold brew is FANTASTIC! I don’t know if it’s because it’s perhaps Mickey’s recipe or what, but we were beyond impressed with this drink that you could even say that it is fantasmic.

The sweet churro/chocolate flavors are strong enough that you cannot tell that it is a coffee beverage, making it the perfect energy booster for guests that do not normally drink coffee. If you, however, enjoy the strong coffee taste and lack a sweet tooth, then this may not be the holiday drink for you.

Rating: 10/10

Luigi Chicken Pesto Cone

Later, we made our way to Radiator Springs and tried the Luigi Chicken Pesto Cone at Cozy Cone Motel which is made up of “creamy Pesto Alfredo Pasta, Marinated Chicken, Balsamic Glaze, Bruschetta Tomatoes and Romano Cheese.”

Although the cone itself is not quite flavorful, the insides without a doubt make up for it. This is definitely the best savory food we tried at Disney California Adventure!

Rating: 10/10

Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew

Since I fell in love with the Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte and my sister was still feeling tired, we were both eager to try the Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew from the Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart, consisting of “House-made rice and cinnamon beverage flavored with toffee and finished with whipped topping, caramel drizzle, and toffee.”

While I partially noticed the coffee flavor and the cinnamon was a bit strong, I can still say this is drinkable! We both liked it but agree that the churro cold brew is superior.

Rating: 7.5/10

Charcuterie Pizza Slice

Not long after, we walked over to Disneyland Park and tried the Charcuterie Pizza Slice at Alien Pizza Planet in Tomorrowland. This pizza slice is “topped with Pesto Cream Sauce, Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto, Capocollo, Spanish Chorizo, Caramelized Onions, Cornichons, Cheese Blend and Arugula.”

Given that we are from New Jersey, we are very critical when it comes to pizza. Unfortunately, we found this slice to be mediocre. Comparing to other Disney parks quick-service pizzas, it is probably slightly better than the pizza at PizzeRizzo in Disney’s Hollywood Studios but definitely worse than the flatbread pizza from Pinocchio Village Haus in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

We wanted to also try the Holiday Green Alien Macaron for dessert, but sadly, they were sold out for that night. Totally a bummer since we both very much enjoy macarons, but hopefully next year!

Rating: 6.3/10

Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich

We also split the Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich from Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland which is a “Fried Chicken Sandwich with Cranberry-flavored BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Onion Ring, Arugula and Citrus Bacon Aïoli served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, with choice of Greek Yogurt or French Fries.”

This is one of the best, if not the best, sandwiches we have ever eaten at a theme park. Although it could use a little more sauce, the fried chicken was flavorful and all of the toppings complimented each other well. We picked the french fries for our side, and they did not disappoint.

Rating: 8.7/10

Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple

Finally, we ended our night by grabbing the Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple from the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen in Main Street, U.S.A. on our way out of the park. This holiday treat is a “Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer.”

We both absolutely loved this! The chocolate and caramel make a perfect combination – especially warmed up. We highly recommend either taking this apple home or to your hotel room and heat it up in a microwave for approximately 12 seconds to melt the chocolate/caramel. While the Mickey Apple Pie Caramel Apple is still our favorite Mickey apple, this is a close second!

Rating: 10/10

Overall, my sister and I had such a fun time tasting these holiday snacks and definitely recommend all of these on your next (or first like ours) trip to Disneyland Resort besides the Charcuterie Pizza Slice.

What Disney holiday treats do you want to try? Let us know in the comments below!