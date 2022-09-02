Ratatouille Pasta Passholder Exclusive Item from Toothsome

As a passholder of Universal Orlando, I enjoy the perks offered to passholders. With my premier level annual pass, I get one free night to Halloween Horror Nights each year along with 15% discount on food. That food discount comes in handy during the yearly passholder days event held from mid-August to end of September each year. During my most recent trip, I got to see and experience several of the passholder only exclusive food items.

For example, at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, they created an entrée that I would not have expected at a Universal property. This menu items sounds like it belongs at a Disney owned park. Until September 30th, Toothsome will be selling Ratatouille Pasta to annual passholders as one of their perks.

The Ratatouille Pasta costs $15.95. The ingredients list tells guests what to expect. This pasta comes with eggplant, zucchini, peppers, cherry tomatoes, parmesan lemon, fresh basil, and chili oil with some cavatappi pasta.

Before discussing this passholder exclusive item, the unexpected disorganization issues with our server should be mentioned. We went to Toothsome five days after the passholder days exclusive items became available. Our server did not know about them. She had to go check with other people to get info about it. Generally, if the server does not know about an item, that functions as a bad sign. For record, we had some significant issues with bad versions of salad brought to our table several times also. We were starting to lose confidence in our experience going well.

However, this pasta easily rated as the best thing ordered at our table. The sauce and tomatoes tasted great. Even the eggplant came well prepared with good flavor. The components each worked well together. Though this sounds like a simple ordinary pasta dish, the overall flavor exceeded expectations. Perhaps the only negative of this pasta dish connects to the pasta being a bit overcooked. However, that did not take away from the overall quality.

For basically $16 before annual pass discounts, this makes a solid table service value. If you visit before September 30th and have an annual pass, this pasta deserves consideration. As always, eat like you mean it!