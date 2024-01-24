Rare Palitoy ‘Star Wars’ Jawa Figure to be Auctioned







One of the rarest Star Wars figures from the 1978 toy line has been found still on its card and in pretty good condition! Yes, a Jawa with a vinyl cape will be auctioned off, and it could cost you a pretty penny!

Considered the Holy Grail of the Kenner / Palitoy Star Wars toys, another copy of this Jawa had previously been auctioned off for £26,670, according to Rebel Scum. However, the opening bid for this specific figure will start at only £10,000. The auction will go live on January 27th via Excalibur Auctions.

The cardback is in surprisingly good condition. The edges show some wear, but the blister hasn’t been yellowed and appears nearly perfect. It’s impressive, considering that an estimated 10-15 of this type of Jawa toy exists.

An auctioneer for Excalibur, Johnathan Torode, had the following to say regarding this hard-to-find piece of Star Wars history:

“We are thrilled to have been brought another of the rarest, most highly sought-after carded Star Wars figures (it’s on its original 12-back card (SW-12A). With the success of the last original JAWA figure, we had a lot of enquiries from people in various countries who had scoured trunks and garages looking to see if they had one, but never expected another to come from the same source, with him having done the same thing.

With such exceptional provenance and only about 10-15 examples documented we anticipate once again, huge interest worldwide. The figure carries an E grade on a VG/E card, representing its exceptional condition and its vinyl cape is the icing on the cake. The UK PALITOY carded variation is even rarer than the USA Kenner version. I feel utterly spoilt being able to handle another such rare part of Star Wars toy history.“

The Kenner versions we got in the States had soft goods cloaks rather than vinyl. Even in great condition, they don’t go for much more than a grand on eBay.

[Source: Excalibur Auctions]

[Source: Rebel Scum]