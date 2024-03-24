Rare Disney Treasures from Legends Marc and Alice Davis to be Auctioned!







Heritage Auction’s The Art of Disneyland event will allow fans of Disney Legends Marc and Alice Davis to bid on rare art and props from the company’s golden age! Items include original production art for Snow White, audio-animatronics, animation cels, and more!

The auction will start on April 5 and run through April 8. The collection includes over 1,800 items and can be bid on in person or via Heritage Auction’s site. If you’d like to see some of the pieces first-hand, a partial preview of the collection will happen from April 1-5 at 9478 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Those who collect cels will be excited to know that a few will be offered up in the Davis auction, including ones from Pinocchio, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, The Jungle Book, and the rare Figment educational shorts!

Considering we’re not sure what will become of the Country Bear Jamboree once it reopens after being “modernized,” it may be an excellent time to snag some of Davis’s original concept art.

On the topic of audio-animatronics, there are also a bunch of sketches from the long-gone America Sings show!

Fans of EPCOT’s World of Motion will be thrilled to know that Davis’s concepts are here, too!

My favorites from this auction include concept art for The Haunted Mansion. Marc Davis created so many exciting scenes that sadly didn’t make it into the final design:

Maybe you can snag a bunch of these and put them in the Haunted Mansion replica we recently covered! It’ll only cost you $2.2 million!

Not everything in the collection is related to a production or ride. Some of the items are more personal, like hand-drawn birthday cards Marc made for Alice:

For those of you who have room in your homes, you can also pick up some original animatronics from the Disney parks, including a bird from the Enchanted Tiki Room:

[Source: Heritage Auctions]