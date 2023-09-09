Rare Disney Lorcana Elsa Card Selling For $1,000?







The world of trading card games is in a huge frenzy. The latest game to launch into the fray is Disney’s Lorcana. A game developed and released by Ravensburger, a company known for developing licensed board games.







The game was initially announced last year at the D23 Expo but didn’t get major headlines until a lawsuit from Upper Deck was filed over accusations of theft in the game’s development.



The game was finally released on September 1st, with them selling out almost immediately and being scalped for two to three times the retail price due to a supply shortage. Ravensburger already announced reprints for the first series to roll out next year.



Now things are getting rather crazy, as one of the rare cards for the first series, the holofoil “Elsa -Spirit of Winter” card, was trending at slightly over $1,000.00 USD.







According to TCGPlayer.com the card originally began at an estimated value of $399.99 on August 18th when the cards were first released at Magic Kingdom. But steadily grew within a matter of days. On September 4th, the card hit a value of $1,099.99 USD. The current price as of this writing, however is $697.92 USD market price with a $994.99 median price.



Other rare cards, such as the “Mickey Mouse – Wayward Sorcerer” card, currently sits at a $335.28 market price with a $362.50 median price.







The frenzy over this new card game that mixes Disney with Magic the Gathering has caused so much chaos that there was even a physical altercation at Gen Con 2023. Over what? Fancy pieces of paper?



Hopefully, with the reissues and the launch of the second series, this frenzy will start to calm down. The last thing we need is for them to pull a stunt like making a one-of-a-kind card that sells for millions. Then things would just get crazier.



Source: WDWNT