Ralph Ineson Cast As Galactus For The Fantastic Four Reboot







The upcoming reboot of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four has just added actor Ralph Ineson as one of the team’s iconic villains. The former Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star is set to play Galactus, a villain who is known as the eater of worlds. While many assume that Doctor Doom is the main villain, it appears that they are going in a different direction.







The last time Galactus appeared on film was in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, a sequel to the 2005 iteration of the team. In that version, Galactus was more of a shapeless entity instead of a planet-sized being like the Celestials.



Galactus being added to the film shouldn’t come as a surprise as it was revealed that Silver Surfer would appear in the film, but not without controversy, as it is a different version of the character and will be played by Julia Garner.



Aside from Ineson, actor John Malkovich has also been added to the cast in an undisclosed role. Given his tendencies to portray villains, some assume he may portray one, but we will have to wait and see what comes of the casting.







Adding a threat as big as Galactus to the film seems like a missed opportunity. While he is a Fantastic Four villain, he is definitely an Avengers-level threat. Not saving him for one of those films feels like a bit of a waste. Imagine if Thanos was used as a villain in a Thor movie instead.



After multiple delays, the film is getting ready to start production. It is currently set for a July 2025 release and will be the first film in Phase Six of the MCU.



Are you excited for the Fantastic Four to make its MCU debut? Let us know.



Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline