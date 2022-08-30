Ralph Eggleston Disney and Pixar Animator Has Died

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Academy Award-winning Pixar and Disney animator Ralph Eggleston passed away at age 56 from pancreatic cancer. He was the art director on the original “Toy Story” film and worked on other Pixar films including: “Finding Nemo,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Wall-E,” The Incredibles,” “The Incredibles 2,” “Inside Out” and “Soul.” He also worked on “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Pocahontas” for Walt Disney Animation prior to working at Pixar.

Back in 2001 he won the Oscar in the ‘Best Short Film’ category for “The Birds.”

The highly influential creator passed away on August 28, 2022.

Pixar posted this tweet in honor of Eggleston:

 

Many on Twitter offered condolences and praise for Eggleston’s work:

 

It’s a sad day for animation.

Our condolences go out to Ralph’s family, friends, and peers.

Image Credit: Pixar Post


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.