Ralph Eggleston Disney and Pixar Animator Has Died

Academy Award-winning Pixar and Disney animator Ralph Eggleston passed away at age 56 from pancreatic cancer. He was the art director on the original “Toy Story” film and worked on other Pixar films including: “Finding Nemo,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Wall-E,” The Incredibles,” “The Incredibles 2,” “Inside Out” and “Soul.” He also worked on “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Pocahontas” for Walt Disney Animation prior to working at Pixar.

Back in 2001 he won the Oscar in the ‘Best Short Film’ category for “The Birds.”

The highly influential creator passed away on August 28, 2022.

Pixar posted this tweet in honor of Eggleston:

In memory of Ralph Eggleston—animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer, and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be forever grateful. ❤ pic.twitter.com/YzZACENcZw — Pixar (@Pixar) August 29, 2022

Many on Twitter offered condolences and praise for Eggleston’s work:

Ralph Eggleston really helped make Pixar films look the way they are. His production design art is amazing and he really brought his A+ game to every single film he worked on. I’m seriously gonna miss seeing his work on Pixar’s future films. pic.twitter.com/87MU0iPe6k — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) August 29, 2022

RIP Eggman. The animation world is a lot darker today. I’m going to miss the way you would enthusiastically recommend old horror films – complete with a very anecdote about the art department – most of all. You liking me is one of my proudest achievements. — Chris Burrows (@ChrisBurrowsCG) August 29, 2022

RIP Raph Eggleston. Truly one of a kind. His massive talent was matched only by his kindness. 💔 pic.twitter.com/GkD5Tt5X9B — Angus MacLane (@AngusMacLane) August 29, 2022

The animation world has lost a giant today. Ralph Eggleston will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the art form (incalculable) but for who he was as a person. pic.twitter.com/MMj7MeD2t7 — Josh Holtsclaw (@joshholtsclaw) August 29, 2022

Oscar Winning ‘For the Birds’ Director Ralph Eggleston Dies at 56: The versatile, multiple Annie Award-winning Pixar production designer, art director, and director designed or art directed such acclaimed films as ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘The… https://t.co/6FO7R138Ox pic.twitter.com/9prL1OypG2 — AWN (@ANIMATIONWorld) August 29, 2022

Our condolences go out to Ralph’s family, friends, and peers.

Image Credit: Pixar Post