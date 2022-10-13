Rachel Zegler Says Disney’s New Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Will Have A “Modern Edge”

Is ‘Snow White’ your favorite Disney animated film? Are you a huge fan of the character? If you answered yes be aware that the live action version will be a new interpretation with a “modern edge” according to Snow White actress Rachel Zegler.

It all seems like the backlash over the “true loves kiss” scene added to Snow White’s Enchanted Wish all over again.

During a presentation at D23 the Snow White actress told audiences that the new film gave a “modern edge” to the classic fairy tale. She seemed to elaborate on that further when talking to a reporter from ‘Variety’ saying:

“I just mean it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Gal Gadot, who plays The Evil Queen was there and added :

“–She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”

Zegler continued:

”She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.

She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, brave, and true. And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in.”

Zegler was also asked about what she was bringing to the role and she replied with:

“There’s not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticized — even though she’s the original Disney princess and we love her so much — but criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued.”

“And I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who’s working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that’s a lot stronger. And I’m very, very excited to be able to bring that to life.”

If this is an interpretation you are into then you have something to look forward to. For those that love the story as is, you aren’t going to be as happy it seems.

Either way Disney’s live-action versions of animated classics have seen declining returns with each outing. At this point many are wanting new stories or feel the originals were better.

Only time will tell how well this one goes over.

Source: Bounding Into Comics