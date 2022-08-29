R2-W50 Remote Control Star Wars Droid Celebrating Walt Disney World 50th Now Available

Disney is now offering a new Star Wars remote controlled, interactive droid for their 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. Who better to choose than R2-D2. There is a small action figure version, but this is the version like the Build-A-Droid toys at Galaxy’s Edge, except it is already built for you.
Let’s take a look!
R2-W50 Interactive Remote Control Droid – $119.99
The droid measures 14 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 8 3/4” D
“R2-DW50 is unlike any other Astromech Droid in the galaxy. The droid build is similar to other classic R-series droids, but with an iridescent coloration. This Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid was created to commemorate 50 years of magic at Walt Disney World Resort.
- R2-W50 Interactive Remote Control Droid toy
- Fully sculpted
- Custom paint includes golden and iridescent accents
- Lights and sound effects
- Remote features ”forward, backward, left, right, sound, dome, and activate accessory” controls*
- Requires 6 x AA (included) and 3 x AAA batteries (included)“
It’s so cute!
You can purchase these in the parks or on Shop Disney.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
