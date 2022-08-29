R2-W50 Remote Control Star Wars Droid Celebrating Walt Disney World 50th Now Available

Disney is now offering a new Star Wars remote controlled, interactive droid for their 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. Who better to choose than R2-D2. There is a small action figure version, but this is the version like the Build-A-Droid toys at Galaxy’s Edge, except it is already built for you.

Let’s take a look!

The droid measures 14 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 8 3/4” D

“R2-DW50 is unlike any other Astromech Droid in the galaxy. The droid build is similar to other classic R-series droids, but with an iridescent coloration. This Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid was created to commemorate 50 years of magic at Walt Disney World Resort.

R2-W50 Interactive Remote Control Droid toy

Fully sculpted

Custom paint includes golden and iridescent accents

Lights and sound effects

Remote features ”forward, backward, left, right, sound, dome, and activate accessory” controls*

Requires 6 x AA (included) and 3 x AAA batteries (included)“

It’s so cute!

You can purchase these in the parks or on Shop Disney.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!