R Rated Christopher Robin Stoner Comedy Series In Development







In 2022 the first Winnie the Pooh novel entered into the public domain, making any and all characters and stories associated with that original novel open to anyone to use to create their own stories with.







One of the first productions using Winnie the Pooh outside the control of Disney was the horror/slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film exploded in popularity online upon its reveal but was poorly received upon release. Despite this, it was rather successful and a sequel is currently in development.



Now another adult-themed take on the classic talking bear is in development, But instead of going for gore, it will focus on ganja. In a new story originally published in Variety an R-rated comedy series currently in development under the working title of Christopher Robin. The show is a collaboration between Boat Rocker Studios and Bay Mills Studios. The pilot will be directed by Conrad Vernon, who was known for directing Shrek 2, Monsters vs. Aliens, Sausage Party, and the recent animated Adams Family movies.







The official synopsis reads: Christopher Robin is a disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.



Nick Nantell, the executive vice president of creative affairs for Boat Rocker Studios had this to say about the project:



“There are few characters more iconic and known the world over for their adventures together than Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh. We’re grateful to be working with the Bay Mills team, Charlie Kesslering, and Conrad Vernon on a project that takes these characters to new, unexpected, and really funny places.“



Producers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James of Bay Mills Studios also had a few words:



“This project takes everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh and creates something completely fresh and undeniably funny. We’re excited to partner with Boat Rocker, Charlie, and Conrad on this journey to a truly creative space where anything is possible for these characters.“







Whatever your thoughts are on the project you must say that it is rather… unique. The whole heffalumps and woozles aspect might be kind of trippy.



This project most likely won’t make Disney happy as Winnie the Pooh is one of the company’s strongest brands. It is just another in a growing list of annoyances for the company all thanks to the public domain.



