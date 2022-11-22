Quentin Tarantino Interested In A Howling Commandos Movie

Popular director, writer, actor and producer Quentin Tarantino is considered one of the most unique voices in Hollywood. Over the years has has captivated audiences with films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, One Upon A Time In Hollywood and more. Whether they be with a large budget or small budget that is “undoable” he can create something that gets people talking.







Because of his unique vision many fans have wondered what it would be like if the director were to dip his toes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But such a thing is unlikely as he has stated before that he has little interest in the MCU when speaking with the LA Times:



“You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.“



However recently when promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by a member of the audience what he would do if he could make an MCU film. He then replied that while it is unlikely he would make one, the only one he would be interested in doing would be of Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos.







Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos was a comic co-created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby about a group of WWII U.S. Army Rangers lead by Nick Fury (who later became a spy and head of S.H.E.I.L.D.). The series ran from 1963 – 1981. Another version of the Howling Commandos was later introduced featuring many of Marvel’s monster characters like Blade, Man-Thing and Werewolf By Night.



The Howling Commandos were featured in the MCU in both Captain America: The First Avenger and the Agent Carter television series.







While it would be cool for Tarantino to do the Marvel version of Inglorious Bastards it would unfortunately be almost impossible due to continuity reasons. Unless they establish that before Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury there happened to be another individual who went by the same name (Perhaps the pre-Ultimate Marvel version).



Whatever the case, it would definitely be interesting to see a WWII action film set in the Marvel Universe directed by such a unique visionary.



Source: comicbook.com



Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



