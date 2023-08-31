Pumpkin Spice Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World







Tomorrow is September 1, and the pumpkin spice is going to flow at Walt Disney World. The Disney Parks Blog had just posted a list of pumpkin spice-flavored treats and sips to celebrate the fall season.

Let’s take a look!

Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Jack Skellington Éclair: Pumpkin cream éclair (New)

The Ganachery in Disney Springs (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Donald Candy Corn-Chocolate Piñata: White chocolate piñata filled with pumpkin-spiced marshmallows and crisp pearls (New)

Vivoli il Gelato in Disney Springs (Currently Available)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bomboloni: An Italian doughnut stuffed with pumpkin cheesecake filling (New)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bombashake: A milkshake made with pumpkin and cheesecake gelato, caramel sauce, and a Pumpkin Cheesecake Bomboloni on top (New)

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court and End Zone Food Court (mobile order available) in Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 30)

Mickey Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake-chocolate-ginger torte with almond crumble

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 30; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette) in Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Mini Pumpkin: Pumpkin mousse, caramel, dulce crunch, and chocolate décor (New)

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Mobile order available) in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Chicken Adobo Nachos: Blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and a zesty pumpkin cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Centertown Market in Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 30; mobile order available)

Pumpkin-Hazelnut Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with hazelnut ganache and spiced pumpkin cheesecake garnished with chocolate décor and candied pumpkin seeds (New)

Le Petit Café in Disney’s Riviera Resort (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 25)

Pumpkin Napoleon: Pumpkin diplomat cream, spiced diplomat cream, and dark chocolate (New)

Primo Piatto in Disney’s Riviera Resort (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 24; mobile order available)

Pumpkin-Hazelnut-Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with hazelnut-chocolate swirl, vanilla whipped panna cotta, and a milk chocolate pumpkin coin

Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

DOLE Whip Sampler: DOLE Whip and vanilla soft-serve with pineapple wedge, pumpkin and salted caramel soft-serve with caramel sauce and caramel crisp pearls, and pistachio soft-serve and purple cheesecake soft-serve with roasted salted pistachios (New)

Apple Cider Slush with Pumpkin Soft Serve: Apple cider, pumpkin soft-serve, and an apple slice (Non-alcoholic) (Alcoholic version available with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky) (New)

What do you think? Comment and let us know!