Pumpkin Juice Sipper Now Available At Universal Orlando

If you are heading to Universal Orlando in the near future make sure to grab one of the new Pumpkin Juice Souvenir Sipper.

This super cute sipper cup will cost you $15 (plus tax.) With your purchase you get the first fill for free (complimentary,) but additional refills will cost you $4.29(plus tax.)

I love that the lid is the pumpkin like you used to see on the Pumpkin Juice bottles when they were sold that way.

The rest of the bottle is a dark brown with a straw like base. It reminds me of the old fashioned bottles that people collect.

The back of the sipper looks like a plain brown bottle.

I just think they are too cute! The price isn’t that bad for a souvenir sipper either.

You can find the sipper at various locations but you can only refill the sipper at the three locations where they serve Pumpkin Juice in Diagon Alley and the Three Broomsticks and the Hogs Head Bar in Hogsmeade.

Make sure you get one for yourself when you visit Universal Orlando!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Credit: Jon Self