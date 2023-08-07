Prime Time Menu Returns to The Palm at Hard Rock Hotel







A popular happy hour-type menu returned to The Palm Restaurant at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Palm Restaurant in Orlando serves signature-level dining. This restaurant offers the most upscale dining on Universal Orlando Resort property. We referenced the main restaurant in a recent “Top Three Things” article. However, one of the best former deals at The Palm involves the Prime Time Menu at the bar. That happy hour-style menu returned recently.

Prime Time Menu at The Palm

The Prime Time Menu functions like a happy hour. The offerings include small bites, beer, cocktails, and wine. This special menu is available in the bar area every night except Saturday. Each day this special menu is sold from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Of course, these days and times are subject to change. Also, the menu items offered are subject to change.

Our beloved burger from the previous version of this menu no longer appears here. It has been replaced with a more upscale burger. The “small bites” menu looks like this:

Half & Half -House-made Chips and Fried Onion Strings $8

Prosciutto di Parma – Chef selected accompaniments $12

Italian Herb Hand-Cut Fries $8

Oysters on the Half Shell – Prosecco Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, Horseradish, Lemon 3/ea.

Pastrami-Crusted Lamb Lollipops 8 oz. – Served with Palm Bruno Sauce $22

The Palm Meatball – Special Blend of Ground Veal, Pork & Beef, Muenster Cheese, Marinara $12

Thick-Cut Steakhouse Bacon – Bourbon Glaze, 1926 Steak Sauce, Giardiniera, Micro Basil $14

Chicken Parmigiana Sliders – Classic Chicken Parmigiana, Fried Onion Strings $12

Calamari Fritto Misto – Lightly Breaded, Tri-Colored Peppers, Cherry Peppers, Pickled Lemon, Marinara $13

Wagyu Burger – Prosciutto Butter Stuffed, Italian Long Hot Peppers, Gouda Cheese, and Fried Onion Strings $19.26

Beverages

The Prime Time Menu includes cocktails, beer, and wine. The cocktails cost $8. The choices range from margaritas to mules. The beers cost $5, including the usual domestic suspects like Miller and Coors. Guests can also purchase glasses of wine for $7.

The Prime Time Menu makes a great option if you want a touch of upscale dining at The Palm. As always, eat like you mean it!