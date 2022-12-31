Preview of “World of Color – One” and Disneyland Resort Performances to be Featured in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023”

Disney announced that “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” will feature performances from Disneyland and a preview of the new “World of Color – ONE” show. Disneyland Resort performances have not been a part of this show before. “World of Color – ONE” will debut in Disney’s California Adventure on January 27, 2023.

“World of Color – ONE” debuts as part of the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Company. This nighttime spectacular will be just one of two nighttime spectaculars and more special offerings debuting at Disneyland Resort on January 27 in celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary. Remember, this is the celebration of the Walt Disney Company. The theme parks that have not been around that long. However, “World of Color – ONE” will be part of many new additions to Disneyland Resort for the 100th celebration.

Disney also announced that “Veteran hostess and award-winning multi-platinum-selling artist Ciara will oversee festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland, which will become this year’s inaugural host destination and home to an additional “Rockin’ Eve” celebration. The Disneyland segments are pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday. Stars taking the stage to perform at the Disneyland Resort include Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith.”

As the show’s host and executive producer, Ryan Seacrest returns, continuing his streak to 18. He will be stationed at Times Square to lead the festivities alongside actress and producer Liza Koshy, who will return as co-host alongside him. Country artist Jessie James Decker will join the Times Square duo as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” will return to Puerto Rico again this year for the show’s second Spanish language countdown. Multi-Platinum-selling singer and rapper Farruko will attend to give a spectacular performance in his hometown area.

Disney also stated that returning for his fourth year, Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter will co-host and perform from New Orleans. He will lead the Central Time Zone countdown operation.

After serving as the official L.A. Party DJ at last year’s show, iconic DJ, producer/rapper, and philanthropist D–Nice will return as this year’s L.A. co-host.

Times Square will see performances from Duran Duran, j-hope, Jax, and New Edition.

Performances at the L.A. Party include Wiz Khalifa, FINNEAS, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and Nicky Youre.