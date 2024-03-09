President of Disney Imagineering Barbara Bouza Is Leaving After Less Than Four Years







It seems Disney is getting yet another executive shake-up as the President of Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI), Barbara Bouza, is leaving. Of course, she’s leaving for nebulous future plans. In her case, it is to “create an even bigger impact for the world.”

Usually, when someone leaves, and their plans are like this, it’s because they got replaced. Not always, but considering she’s only been with Imagineering since June of 2020 but was made president in November 2021, it seems like a very quick tenure.

Barbara Bouza replaced the previous president of Imagineering, Bob Weiss, in November 2021, and current Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn will replace her.

Interestingly, Vaughn started as an Imagineer almost 30 years ago and then left in 2016 to be the CEO and CCO (chief creative officer) of other companies. Last year, on March 7, Disney announced he would be returning to the company as the COO of WDI on March 20, 2023. Now he’s being put in charge.

Here is the post she made to her Instagram today, March 9, 2024.

Here is the text:

“Proudly building upon our extraordinary legacy, Imagineers are shaping a future that inspires humanity. As one global team of innovative creators and storytellers, we immerse our guests in experiences that make memories of a lifetime.

As a licensed architect I was recruited by The Walt Disney Company to challenge the norm and bring broader global industry perspective and expertise. Joining Walt Disney Imagineering in June of 2020, I truly believed humanity needed Disney more than ever. The world was trying to understand the impact of a global pandemic, business disruption, stay at home orders, a reckoning on race, and the growing political divide. From there Imagineers endured the pressures of talent reductions, unprecedented hyper-escalation on projects, political crosshairs, and the need to make life changing decisions with their families around the relocation from California to Florida.

Through all of this, Imagineers relentlessly created and delivered some of the most impactful projects in the history of The Walt Disney Company. This success has fueled the turbocharged growth of Disney Experiences through $60 billion in investment over the next 10 years that Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro speak of. So I want to take this moment to personally thank all Imagineers, past, present and future for making the impossible possible.

It is bittersweet as I wrap up my work as President of Walt Disney Imagineering this month before I create an even bigger impact for world. Stay tuned! WDI will be in excellent hands with my partner, Bruce Vaughn, Chief Creative Officer, who is an exceptional creative leader.

‘There’s really no secret about our approach. We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious.’

Walt Disney”

It does seem like his return, and now promotion could be tied to the demand for new lands, attractions, and experiences Disney is teasing. Epic Universe is coming to Universal Orlando, and Disney can’t sit on their thumbs. Overly corporate-looking renovations to resort hotels and restaurants aren’t going to cut it.

