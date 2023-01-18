Post Producing Disney 100 Cereal Featuring Mickey Mouse

Disney has announced their latest brand deal and promotion. This time they are again joining forces with Post to release special 100 Years of Disney (Disney 100) celebratory cereal offerings.

There will be “multiple, limited-edition offerings” with this collaboration including “one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal, a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal and a special edition collector’s cereal item.”

The fruity cereal option will feature a Mickey Mouse head-shaped pieces with characters from Disney and Pixar on the box. It will be available at major grocery retailers and mass market stores throughout 2023.

A confetti cake cereal will also be available and will feature “updated packaging throughout the year to celebrate three different Disney and Pixar characters during specific periods of time.” Again this will occur during 2023, and will be at major grocery retailers and mass market stores.

For those that want to spend a lot of money on cereal there will be a Walmart Mickey Mouse collector’s metal tin with confetti cake cereal inside in a special edition cereal box inspired by Post x Disney’s first collaboration- Toasties Cereal in 1934. It will retail for $40.

To find out how to get this item Posts asks fans “to follow the brand on Instagram (@Post_Cereals) for more details about the exclusive item launch, which will be available exclusively at Walmart.com in limited quantities.”

The cereal is already hitting eBay (I wish I was kidding.)

Someone has already paid $30 for a box of the confetti cake cereal.

What do you think? Are you going to go out and buy the new Mickey cereal?

Comment and let us know!

Source: Post x Disney Press Release