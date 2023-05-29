Port Canaveral May Finally Add A New Terminal … At A Cost







Port Canaveral, an area on Florida’s east coast that services several cruise lines, needs expansion. Unfortunately, according to an Orlando Sentinel story, this could come at the cost of some local businesses.

Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral’s CEO, announced during a meeting of the Port’s commissioners last week that a solution to the crowded space must be addressed. But, to his statements, things still appear to be in the very early stages:

“We’re reviewing all the surrounding property usage development, and the solution will focus on what we do. We have not had a design or anything yet, but the solution will focus on optimizing our bulkhead and minimizing our community impact.”

Captain Murray mentioned that certain businesses were safe, but others that aren’t precisely marina-centric may need to go:

“Storage units? Gunshop? Hate to throw it out there, but you know, we have one of those, and do they need to be in the Port? Probably not.”

However, this does not mean that every ship-servicing business is safe. For example, port Canaveral may plan to take over a marina south of Cruise Terminal 1. The current occupant of this location is Bluepoints, which offers dry storage for much smaller sea craft.

Thankfully, Captain Murray isn’t going to gobble up Bluepoints real estate and leave them without a paddle. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the dry storage company would get a new home.

Other businesses probably won’t be so lucky. However, if Port Canaveral wants the space to expand the tourism industry for cruise lines, it will happen, primarily when one of those ocean liners is owned by Disney.

Disney Cruise Lines are no stranger to Port Canaveral, especially with its proximity to Walt Disney World. Are you interested in taking a Disney Cruise that leaves Port Canaveral? Click here to check out what’s currently on offer. Be prepared because the prices start just around the $2k mark.

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]