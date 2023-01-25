Police Report Indicates Jeremy Renner Was Trying to Save His Nephew When He Was Run Over







Jeremy Renner, who is widely known for his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, was injured on January 1, when his 14,000-pound “snow groomer” (Sno Cat) ran him over. Thankfully he is seemingly recovering and doing relatively well at home. Now a police report has been issued explaining the accident and it seems it happened when he was trying to keep the plow from hitting his nephew, whom he was helping get his car out of the snow.

Here’s some excerpts from the report:

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.

Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully. The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

It seems that he did not set the emergency brake and that would have stopped it from rolling, but in an attempt to stop the plow it ran him over.

“Mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident,” the report noted, adding that the brake indicator light in the Pistenbully was not functioning properly and could have contributed to the accident.”

At this time the police do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired in anyway, not do they think that foul play was involved.

They also added that the 911 call made after the accident had the caller stating “he was “completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)” and had “extreme (difficulty) breathing,” with “the right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

That would explain the blunt chest trauma surgery. He said he broke over 30 bones!

I’m just to glad that he’s home and healing. We sincerely hope he makes a full recovery!

