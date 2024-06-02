Pixar’s Mandate Seems To Be IP Milking With New Projects Being Seen As “Franchise Seeds”







Pixar’s focus is now on two words: “IP” and “Franchise.” The company that was once known for new and creative ideas is now finding ways to make more IP sequels or come up with “franchise seeds,” according to Pixar’s president, Jim Morris.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Morris discussed Pixar’s new focus of making three new films every two years instead of one film a year. Those three films will have two sequels or spinoffs and only one new concept that will be used as “potential seeds for new franchises.”

It isn’t about creating ideas that are just good films anymore. It’s about franchising everything for Disney.

Pixar did incredibly well for years, and then when John Lasseter left, it seemed to nosedive.

While some of their newer films aren’t as good as older ones, they still aren’t terrible. “Turning Red,” “Luca,” and especially “Soul” were all good films, but Disney used them as Disney+ fodder to drive subscribers during the early days of streaming and the pandemic. By the time they got around to releasing them theatrically, everyone had already seen them, so they bombed at the box office.

Even “Elemental,” which went on to make some profit, struggled for months to do so. Normally, Pixar films were guaranteed money-makers for the studio.

I think part of the box office issues is the loss of the Lasseter touch, and part of the issue is Disney’s choice to sideline Pixar for Disney+.

Now Disney has let them back on the big screen. However, they must double down on the IP that the Mouse wants to use in theme parks, streaming shows, merchandise, etc. Instead of creativity, the ideas are cogs in the Disney flywheel.

Somehow, this feels like the opposite of what Pixar was.

We already know that we are getting “Inside Out 2,” “Frozen 3,” and “Toy Story 5” in the next couple of years. If Pixar comes up with another hit we can likely expect numerous spinoffs and sequels of that film as well.

Whatever gives the mouse it’s cheddar.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Source: Bloomberg