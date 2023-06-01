Pixar’s Elemental Eyeing A $40 Million Opening Weekend







When one hears the name “Pixar” they usually expect mind-blowing visuals and masterful storytelling. Over the years the studio has graced audiences with films like Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, Up, and many many more that have gone on to become classics in the minds of millions.







Unfortunately, over the past few years, the once-beloved studio has suffered in terms of reception and revenue ever since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic closed movie theaters for a time Pixar’s winning streak has taken a nosedive.



Their early 2020 animated film Onward was pulled from theaters just as the pandemic hit. Shortly after their late 2020 film Soul was released exclusively on Disney’s then-new streaming platform Disney+. In 2021 Disney Animation released both Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto into theaters while Pixar’s Luca was relegated to Disney+. And many people already know about how poorly 2022 went with Turning Red and Lightyear.







Now with their upcoming film Elemental, their first original theatrical release in some time is seemingly being ignored by Disney on the marketing front. And due to this lack of marketing, it appears that Pixar could be in for another disappointment.



It is currently estimated that Elemental will see a $40 Million opening weekend. This puts it behind 2022’s box office bomb Lightyear which opened at $50.5 Million domestically. While the film will most likely earn more than that, it still doesn’t look like it might not cross its $200 Million budget.







Not only is Disney putting more focus on their Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid (since it is a more expensive film), but also competition from films like Universal’s Fast X and SONY’s animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are bound to divide audiences.



Pixar’s next releases will be in 2024, with Elio in March and Inside Out 2 in June. If The company continues to see disappointments, some wonder if its future could be at risk.



Source: Yahoo