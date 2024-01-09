Pixar Reveals First Look At Upcoming Stop-Motion Short “Self”







It’s no secret that Pixar hasn’t been in the best of spirits lately. From late 2020 to early 2022, their films Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all skipped theaters and premiered directly on Disney+ before eventually releasing physically. Then, in 2022, they released the box office disappointment Lightyear, which was a Toy Story spinoff. However, they did bounce back (slightly) in 2023, with Elemental doing rather okay.



Now, just ahead of the theatrical releases of their Disney+ films, Pixar has decided to give us a glimpse of their upcoming animated short film titled Self.







The official announcement via their social media states:



“Here’s your first look at Pixar’s all-new SparkShort and first hybrid stop-motion animation, ‘Self,’ streaming February 2 on Disney+“

“Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, Self is a story of a wooden doll’s journey of self-discovery as she strives to fit in and blend in with her peers.“



The short’s director, Searit Huluf, worked on Soul as “additional crew” and on Turning Red in the editorial department. This marks her directorial debut at the studio.







The short is part of Pixar’s SparkShort program, a series of animated shorts produced by Pixar to show off the talent of new and upcoming animators. Shorts such as the acclaimed Kitbull and Out were developed under this branch. This is the first SparkShort produced since 2021 and will be the eleventh overall.



The short is said to be a combination of stop-motion animation and 3D animation. This is somewhat reminiscent of the 2012 Disney short Paperman, which combined 2D and 3D animation. It will be interesting to see how this style plays out.



Despite Pixar re-releasing their films to theaters and Inside Out 2 releasing in June, this short will debut on streaming instead of accompanying a film.



Are you looking forward to this new hybrid animated short?



Source: ScreenRant