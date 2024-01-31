Pixar Place is Now Open at the Disneyland Resort!







The Disneyland Resort area just got a new themed hotel! Pixar Place, a 479-room hotel, pays homage to the animation studio’s decades of legendary films.

In typical Disney fashion, the grand opening of the Pixar Place Hotel was full of special guests and fan-favorite characters. From Toy Story to Inside Out, the first day of operation was a sight to behold.

Ken Potrock, the Disneyland Resort President, led the dedication event. During the ceremony, he promised Pixar Place would not just be a gimmick but a must-see experience:

“We are looking to turbocharge expansion at Disneyland Resort over the coming years, and the transformation of Pixar Place Hotel is a demonstration of how we’re creating high-quality guest experiences infused with our most popular stories.“

A Pixar legend was also in attendance. The director of Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, Peter Docter is also the studio’s chief creative officer. The famed director appeared to be quite excited about bringing the studio’s history to life at the resort:

“At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks. Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example – it’s like walking into a world of Pixar. It’s truly immersive, and we’re thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests.“

But what about the hotel? What does it offer those visiting Disneyland?

Activities include poolside cabanas, a fitness center (with classes), shuffleboard, and cornhole. Aside from the themed rooms and decor throughout, guests can see Disneyland Parks fireworks from the hotel’s third-floor pool deck.

The dining options are not quite as comprehensive as I thought. The Sketch Pad Cafe and Great Maple Modern American Eatry are the only choices as of opening. However, a quick-service restaurant called Small Bytes is “coming soon.” People looking for concierge perks will also have to wait a bit for the Creators Club to open up.

We tried to book a stay, but no matter how far out we pushed the date, there was no room at the inn. So, we couldn’t confirm the pricing of the Sketch Suites or Club Level rooms.

What do you think of the Pixar Place Hotel? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]