Pit Sid Against Andy With These New Beast Kingdom Figures

Pixar’s Toy Story tapped into our childhood thoughts, imagining what it would be like if our toys came to life when we weren’t around. For decades we’ve had action figures based on all of Andy’s toys, but rarely are the tables ever turned. Beast Kingdom is solving that issue by re-releasing upgraded Dynamic 8ction Heroes versions of Andy Davis and the sadistic toy mutilator Sid Phillips.

Sid and Andy are each 8″ tall and have 16-points of articulation. Admittedly, Andy is the less interesting of the two, but he does come with the larger accessory (the bed). Unfortunately, his accessories are limited to a few army men and the iconic star beach ball. On the other hand, Sid gets all the cool stuff, including Baby Face, Ducky, Legs, Janie, and Pterodactyl doll.

Both figures are slated for a June 2023 release date. Andy is priced at $75.99, while Sid is $68.99. Although they’re kind of pricy, I would buy Sid just so I could strap him to a bottle rocket and see how well he fares.

Beast Kingdom

Andy comes with all these parts and accessories:

Three (3) kinds of replaceable head sculpts (Regular, angry, smiling)

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands (Fist, open, gripping, pointing)

T-shirt and shorts made of real fabric

Toy accessories: Set of green soldiers, green soldier storage bucket, beach ball

Andy bed set: bed frame. Pillow and quilt (made of real fabric)

Branded base, with logo and bracket

Sid, thankfully, comes with interchangeable faces. Now he can react to the mutant toy apocalypse! He also has the following accessories and characters included:

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands (Fist, open, gripping, pointing)

T-shirt and shorts made of real fabric

Toy accessories: Baby Face (Immovable), Ducky, Legs, Janie, and Pterodactyl.

Branded base, with logo and bracket

If you’re new to the D.A.H. line of toys, here’s what to expect:

The D.A.H. series is Beast Kingdom’s first foray into the realistic, highly posable action figure market. The wide assortment of included accessories completes the sets, which are based on some of the world’s most legendary superheroes and characters.

If you missed out on the first run of these two, I’d suggest picking them up this time. Unfortunately, the next go around may take them over the $100 price point. Collecting was already expensive, but now it’s getting out of control!

[Source: Beast Kingdom]

[Source: Beast Kingdom]