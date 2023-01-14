Pirate’s River Quest Opened at Legoland Florida

Pirate’s River Quest attraction opened to the public at Legoland Florida on Jan 12, 2023. This attraction takes a journey through the “uncharted waters” of the legendary Cypress Gardens. Legoland Florida bought the former location of Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, FL. Pirate’s River Adventure takes guests on a beautiful boat ride taking advantage of the botanical-style gardens and waterways of the theme park predecessor here, Cypress Gardens.

Legoland Florida announced this attraction was being built back in 2021 to be opened in 2022. However, a hurricane and tropical storm slowed the project down. Thus, opening day moved to early 2023.

The description of this attraction states that guests will “Set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO® pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys.” On this over twenty-minute boat ride, guests work to collect the treasure for a noble purpose.

On this outdoor boat ride, guests enjoy some of the original scenery from Cypress Gardens. Legoland Florida added some elements and Lego-themed elements to the area used for Pirate’s River Adventure. The entire ride involves some narration, primarily from Captain Blackbeard, as he guides you through your search for treasure.

Based on opening day, this new attraction deserves praise for utilizing this area of the property respectfully based on the Cypress Gardens tradition. Of course, this attraction appeals to the whole family.

Guests receive a twenty-minute plus boat ride for their time waiting in the queue area. In terms of theme park waits, that makes a good deal overall.

Also, this counts as an outdoor boat ride. This will stop running during poor weather conditions. Despite that, this looks like a solid addition to the Legoland Florida lineup of attractions.

Guests will find plenty of entertaining Lego creations to enjoy before, during, and after this attraction.

If interested in a tour on this quest, you can find it at OrlanDave’s YouTube channel.

Will you be visiting Legoland Florida? How do you feel about using the water features for this attraction? Let us know in the comments below.