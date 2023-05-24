Pipeline: the Surf Coaster Opens to All Guests This Weekend







After much preparation, media previews, and annual pass member previews, the new Pipeline: the Surf Coaster opens at SeaWorld Orlando.

The moment that many SeaWorld Orlando guests have been waiting for is finally here. One of the most anticipated coasters of 2023 officially opens to the public. The all-new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will have its grand opening Saturday, May 27th commemorated with a special ceremony featuring a “beach-front” ribbon cutting, keeping with the ride’s surf theme.

SeaWorld Orlando features the most coasters in a single theme park in Orlando. SeaWorld Orladno is also proud to partner with the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida to leverage the new thrill to raise awareness of marine life conservation and the need to protect the Florida coral reef.

The new attraction celebrates the iconic surfing culture found worldwide with a unique surfboard ride vehicle that gives riders an immersive experience. Riders will experience their seats moving to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave. Whether it be a seasoned thrill seeker or someone who prefers a more approachable coaster experience, this ride is perfect for all excitement levels.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

Guests will take their position in the upright stance and embark on a journey of twists and turns on an iconic, gnarly surfboard. Riders will be amazed as they encounter five airtime movements, including a thrilling “wave curl” inversion replicating the well-known “alley-oop” surfing maneuver. This coaster stands apart from others, not only in its design but also in the unique sensations it evokes. With a track spanning 2,950 feet, a maximum speed of 60 MPH, and reaching a height of 110 feet, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” offers a thrilling experience that is accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The brand-new coaster is located at the front of the park between Flamecraft Bar and Bayside Stadium.

“Our Annual Pass Members had an exclusive opportunity to preview the ride prior to opening and the feedback is fantastic,” said park president Jon Peterson. “Pipeline is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride that caters to all levels of excitement and complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. With its unique design and evocative sensations, Pipeline stands apart from other coasters. SeaWorld now boasts the most coasters in a single theme park in Orlando, and we can’t wait to introduce the rest of our guests to this highly anticipated coaster.”

As an ongoing reflection of the company’s commitment to conservation, SeaWorld Orlando is proud to announce the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida as the official ride partner of Pipeline. Dedicated to conserving wild Florida, the foundation’s mission closely matches SeaWorld’s objectives. This makes them a perfect conservation partner to help educate riders about Florida’s natural bodies of land and water and its inhabitants.

Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida

“We are proud to partner with SeaWorld in our shared conservation mission to help raise awareness of the importance of protecting the Florida coral reef system which is the only coral reef system in the continental United States,” said Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida president & CEO Andrew Walker. “SeaWorld has been a trusted partner in conservation for many years and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration with Pipeline.”

Also, SeaWorld Orlando guests can enjoy SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular this summer. Guests are encouraged to stay late throughout the summer to immerse themselves in exotic worlds of light and music while experiencing their favorite SeaWorld attractions. Guests can end the night with Ignite, a magnificent fireworks display showcasing the sea’s brilliance in the sky above.

“We have a jam-packed summer planned with all new and amazing experiences in every one of our parks and we can’t wait to welcome guests to enjoy new and favorite rides, shows and world class animal presentations as they have fun, cool down, relax, and refuel,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

Several ticket and pass options exist for those interested in visiting SeaWorld Orlando to experience Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. For more information, theme park hours, and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.