Pipeline: The Surf Coaster Coming to SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is hard at work building a new roller coaster which we now know will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. We had previously reported that SeaWorld Orlando was building a surf coaster near Bayside Stadium.

Ride the wave on Pipeline — the world's first surf coaster, coming Spring 2023 🏄 Become an annual pass member today to be among the first to ride in 2023! #PipelineSWO https://t.co/8sVluIOlC1 pic.twitter.com/iJsgOdPivf — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) October 18, 2022

Today, SeaWorld Orlando released more information about the coaster that is set to open in 2023.

SeaWorld Orlando stated that the new coaster will be comprised of 2950 feet of track reaching up to 110 feet in the air with speeds up to 60mph. Pipeline is set to last one minute and fifty seconds per ride. The coaster is set to have a height requirement of 54 inches.

The newest coaster will join SeaWorld Orlando’s other coasters, Mako, Manta, IceBreaker, and Kraken.

Kyle Miller, President of SeaWorld Orlando, said, “We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level. This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible lineup of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando. SeaWorld Orlando will be the only place in the world to ride a roller coaster like this and we welcome everyone looking for the chance to experience it.”

As previously reported, famed coaster builder, Bollinger & Mabillard, is constructing Pipeline: The Surf Coaster for SeaWorld Orlando. This is a first-of-its-kind type of coaster that mimics standing aboard a surfboard that “moves with the waves.”

SeaWorld Orlando announced a special for their guests who have Annual Passes. Guests can scan their Annual Pass at the pass member lounge desk three times before December 31st to get a free one-time Quick Queue for Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

With this new coaster, SeaWorld Orlando is now using the moniker of “Coaster Capital of Orlando.”

An exact date for the opening of Pipeline: The Surf Coaster has not been released. We will you keep updated to an opening date.

