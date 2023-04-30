Pipeline, the New Surf Coaster, Opens May 27 at SeaWorld Orlando







The latest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s roller coaster collection opens in May. Pipeline, the world’s first surf coaster, will open for all guests on May 27. Annual passholders can receive access to Pipeline as early as May 12.

The announcement of this new roller coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando happened last year. We received a promotional video. SeaWorld released a teaser social media video stating that Pipeline would open in May 2023. However, we failed to be given a set opening date for guests to plan their trips to SeaWorld.

That changed recently. Pipeline will be a launching coaster taking take riders on a surfing adventure over roller coaster waves, complete with an inversion and wide-open views of the park. A speed of around 60 miles per hour will be reached on this coaster. Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc. (B&M) designed this roller coaster.

Pipeline, the Surf Coaster

The innovative design elements that make this a first-of-its-kind roller coaster are the surfing launch and wave-jumping motions riders will experience. The unique surfboard-shaped ride vehicle will give riders an all-new experience from the start. Riders will be secured on the roller coaster in a standing position and launched at top speeds of 60 miles per hour while feeling like they are catching a wave. Riders will then feel like they are hanging loose when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while sending them through several twists and turns.

Each rider will get the rush of cutting through waves as they race up to heights of 110 feet in the air and go upside down on a wave curl along the 2,950 feet of the track. Pipeline will send riders on a journey with five different airtime moments during the almost two-minute ride.

“We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level. This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible lineup of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Kyle Miller, SeaWorld Orlando park president. “SeaWorld Orlando will be the only place in the world to ride a roller coaster like this, and we welcome everyone looking for the chance to experience it.”

Pipeline adds to the theme park’s self-claimed reputation as the Coaster Capital of Orlando. You can view the social media post of this announcement here.

Pipeline opens for all guests on May 27. However, SeaWorld Orlando annual pass member should check their e-mail for information about early access. For everyone visiting SeaWorld Orlando to ride Pipeline- Hang Ten!