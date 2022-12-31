Photos of Male Genitalia Left On Doors At Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

2022 has apparently been quite a year for Disney. We had ups and downs, a CEO switch from Bob Chapek to Bob Iger, some big fist fights in the parks and now it seems someone left dick pictures on a couple of doors at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel. I wish I was kidding.

According to WDWNT the police were called to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort last August after a housekeeper found the Polaroid of “a white man’s penis’ taped onto the door of a woman’s public restroom. The image was a picture of hit privates with a miniature Mickey Mouse ice cream toy above it. That’s so messed up for so many reasons.

This of course prompted a search of the resort where they recovered another photograph on another door.

No surveillance footage was obtained as there wasn’t any in that area and the photos were submitted into evidence.

Sadly this wasn’t the first time this happened. It apparently happened last year (also in August) at Disney’s Art of Animation and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. The image at Art of Animation was found under a napkin holder.

For future reference just know that even if you are especially proud of your penis, most people don’t want to see it. They especially don’t want to see it on their vacation at Walt Disney World. Thankfully staff were the ones to find the images in the Port Orleans and Art of Animation locations.

Source: WDWNT